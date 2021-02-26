E. Illinois looks for home win vs UTM

UT Martin (7-16, 5-14) vs. Eastern Illinois (9-17, 6-13) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

UT Martin (7-16, 5-14) vs. Eastern Illinois (9-17, 6-13)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks for its sixth straight win over UT Martin at Lantz Arena. The last victory for the Skyhawks at Eastern Illinois was a 75-73 win on Feb. 19, 2015.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marvin Johnson has had his hand in 41 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-13 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: UT Martin has lost its last nine road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 82.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin has averaged only 59.8 points per game over its last five games. The Skyhawks have given up 77.8 points per game over that stretch.

