Duke leads Providence past DePaul 57-47

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:26 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — David Duke recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds to lift Providence to a 57-47 win over DePaul on Saturday night.

A.J. Reeves had 13 points for Providence (11-10, 7-8 Big East Conference). Noah Horchler added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Nate Watson had four blocks.

DePaul scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

David Jones had 10 points for the Blue Demons (3-9, 1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Nick Ongenda added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Romeo Weems had seven rebounds.

The Friars improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. Providence defeated DePaul 95-90 on Dec. 27.

