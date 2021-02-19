Duke faces tough test vs No. 7 Virginia

No. 7 Virginia (15-4, 11-2) vs. Duke (9-8, 7-6) Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 7 Virginia (15-4, 11-2) vs. Duke (9-8, 7-6)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Virginia presents a tough challenge for Duke. Duke has lost all three of its games against ranked teams this season. Virginia came up short in an 81-60 game at Florida State on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Sam Hauser, Jay Huff and Trey Murphy III have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Cavaliers points over the last five games.SOLID SAM: Hauser has connected on 43.7 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Duke is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Blue Devils are 2-8 when opponents score more than 68 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cavaliers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has 50 assists on 93 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Virginia has assists on 46 of 65 field goals (70.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 59.9 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

