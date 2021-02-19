CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Duarte, Richardson lift Oregon…

Duarte, Richardson lift Oregon over Colorado 60-56

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 1:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Will Richardson scored 5 of his 11 in the last 61 second and Oregon defeated Colorado 60-56 on Thursday night.

In a game where neither team had a double-figure lead, the Ducks took a 55-53 lead with 1:51 to play when 50% free-throw shooter Chandler Lawson made a pair from the line.

After a Colorado miss, Oregon ran the clock down before Richardson made a spinning floater in the lane with 1:01 to go.

Another miss led to two Richardson free throws with 33 seconds to go, making it 59-53 — the Ducks’ biggest lead — before D’Shawn Schwartz knocked down a 3 for Colorado. Richardson’s free throw at 20.8 seconds wrapped it up.

Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points for Oregon (13-4, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference), which won its fourth-straight.

Schwartz had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado (16-7, 10-6), which lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after losing to last-place California on Saturday. The Buffalos, who topped Oregon at home 79-72, have lost six-straight at Oregon.

Colorado, which makes at least 40% from 3-point range in its wins and 30% or less in its losses, went 6 of 27 (22%) from 3-oint range and a dismal 34% (21 of 61) overall. The Buffalos also lead the league with just 10.9 turnovers but fumbled away 17 possessions the Ducks turned into 22 points, negating a 43-29 rebounding advantage.

Colorado never trailed and had a possession with an eight-point lead in a defensive first half, using 10 points from Schwartz to take a 30-25 lead. Shooting was even but the Buffalos had two fewer turnovers (8-6) and three more offensive rebounds (7-4) to get up five more shots, just enough to make a difference.

Oregon shot 50% in the second half, taking its first lead with 11:44 to play on a Duarte layup that made it 44-43 in the midst of a 9-0 run.

Colorado goes to Oregon State on Saturday while the Ducks play host to Utah and just had a COVID-19 makeup game with No. 17 USC scheduled for Monday

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

Senate to get on the IT modernization bandwagon?

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up