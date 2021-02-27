CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Doles carries Albany over…

Doles carries Albany over NJIT 76-66

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jarvis Doles scored a career-high 21 points as Albany beat NJIT 76-66 in an opening-round game of the America East Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Albany advances to play No. 4-seed Hartford on Sunday.

CJ Kelly added 20 points with six rebounds for the No. 5-seed Great Danes (7-8). Chuck Champion scored 14 and Jamel Horton scored 12 with seven assists and six rebounds.

Zach Cooks scored a season-high 26 points for the eighth-seeded Highlanders (7-12) who ended their season losing four straight.

The Great Danes went undefeated in three games against the Highlanders this season. Albany most recently defeated NJIT 83-71 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

Air Force blames human error for unauthorized man boarding plane at Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up