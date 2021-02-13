Dixie St. (6-10, 2-7) vs. Utah Valley (7-7, 5-1) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dixie St. (6-10, 2-7) vs. Utah Valley (7-7, 5-1)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St. seeks revenge on Utah Valley after dropping the first matchup in Orem. The teams last met on Feb. 12, when the Wolverines shot 54 percent from the field while limiting Dixie St. to just 37.7 percent en route to the 87-72 victory.

STEPPING UP: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 15.6 points, 14.8 rebounds and two blocks while Trey Woodbury has put up 15.9 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Trailblazers, Cameron Gooden has averaged 13.9 points while Hunter Schofield has put up 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Wolverines have scored 78.8 points per game and allowed 70.2 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 71 points scored and 83 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Wolverines are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 7-2 when they exceed 71 points. The Trailblazers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 6-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolverines have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Trailblazers. Utah Valley has an assist on 64 of 79 field goals (81 percent) over its previous three outings while Dixie St. has assists on 43 of 67 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wolverines have averaged 23.7 free throws per game, including 27.3 per game against conference opponents.

