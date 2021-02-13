Detroit looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

Detroit (9-8, 8-5) vs. Cleveland State (14-6, 14-3) Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks for…

Detroit (9-8, 8-5) vs. Cleveland State (14-6, 14-3)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks for its seventh straight conference win against Cleveland State. Detroit’s last Horizon loss came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 86-81 on Jan. 22. Cleveland State lost 89-83 loss at home against Detroit in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cleveland State’s Torrey Patton has averaged 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while D’Moi Hodge has put up 11.1 points. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 22.8 points and 4.4 assists while Bul Kuol has put up 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Davis has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Detroit has won its last four road games, scoring 81.5 points, while allowing 75.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Cleveland State has 57 assists on 94 field goals (60.6 percent) across its past three outings while Detroit has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 76.6 points per game. The Titans have averaged 81.8 per game over their six-game winning streak.

