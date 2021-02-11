Denver, W. Illinois meet in conference play

Denver (2-13, 1-7) vs. Western Illinois (5-12, 3-7) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver pays…

Denver (2-13, 1-7) vs. Western Illinois (5-12, 3-7)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver pays visit to Western Illinois in a Summit League matchup. Each program earned a victory this past Saturday. Western Illinois earned a 75-73 road win over Nebraska Omaha, while Denver won 85-81 in overtime over North Dakota.

STEPPING UP: Western Illinois’ Will Carius has averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while Tamell Pearson has put up 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Jase Townsend has averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while Sam Hines Jr. has put up 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Townsend has connected on 32.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Illinois is 0-9 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 75.

COMING UP SHORT: Denver has dropped its last five road games, scoring 57.6 points and allowing 81.8 points during those contests. Western Illinois has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 64.8 points while giving up 74.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Leathernecks have averaged 20.1 free throws per game this season and 25.8 per game over their last five games.

