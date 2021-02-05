Denver looks to end streak vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (6-14, 6-8) vs. Denver (1-13, 0-7) Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks…

North Dakota (6-14, 6-8) vs. Denver (1-13, 0-7)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to extend Denver’s conference losing streak to nine games. Denver’s last Summit League win came against the Western Illinois Leathernecks 69-63 on Feb. 29, 2020. North Dakota snuck past Denver by three points in overtime in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Denver’s Jase Townsend has averaged 19.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while Sam Hines Jr. has put up 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.FILIP IS A FORCE: Rebraca has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Denver has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 80.1.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pioneers. Denver has 30 assists on 73 field goals (41.1 percent) over its past three outings while North Dakota has assists on 35 of 82 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: North Dakota has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 18 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Summit League teams.

