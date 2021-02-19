CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Defense shines as Portland St. routs Idaho 84-64

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 1:32 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Scott had 14 points and seven assists as Portland State easily defeated Idaho 84-64 on Thursday night.

Paris Dawson added 12 points for the Vikings, who forced a season-high 26 turnovers. Elijah Hardy had 11 points for Portland State (7-9, 4-5 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Eyman added four blocks.

Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-18, 0-15). Scott Blakney added 12 points. Gabe Quinnett had 11 points.

