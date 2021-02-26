Dayton looks to extend streak vs SBU

Dayton (12-8, 8-7) vs. Saint Bonaventure (12-3, 10-3) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton (12-8, 8-7) vs. Saint Bonaventure (12-3, 10-3)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Saint Bonaventure. Dayton has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 79-72 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson and Mustapha Amzil have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 67 percent of all Flyers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has accounted for 43 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bonnies are 10-0 when they score at least 65 points and 2-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Flyers are 6-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 6-8 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has dropped its last three road games, scoring 79 points and allowing 85.7 points during those contests. Saint Bonaventure has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 75.9 points while giving up 60.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Bonnies have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

