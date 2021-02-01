Dayton looks to extend streak vs Duquesne

Dayton (10-4, 6-3) vs. Duquesne (6-6, 5-5) Kerr Fitness Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for…

Dayton (10-4, 6-3) vs. Duquesne (6-6, 5-5)

Kerr Fitness Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Duquesne. Dayton has won by an average of 9 points in its last six wins over the Dukes. Duquesne’s last win in the series came on Dec. 30, 2017, a 70-62 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. . For Dayton, Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson and Jordy Tshimanga have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s total scoring.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Dukes have given up only 62.4 points per game to A10 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flyers. Duquesne has 52 assists on 80 field goals (65 percent) over its past three contests while Dayton has assists on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Duquesne has held opposing teams to 64 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all A10 teams.

