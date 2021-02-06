CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Dawson scores 15 to…

Dawson scores 15 to carry Portland St. past Montana 61-56

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paris Dawson posted 15 points as Portland State narrowly beat Montana 61-56 on Saturday.

Khalid Thomas had 12 points and seven rebounds for Portland State (5-9, 3-5 Big Sky Conference). James Scott added six rebounds. Jacob Eyman had three blocks.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 14 points for the Grizzlies (8-9, 4-6). Michael Steadman added 13 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Portland State 70-64 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up