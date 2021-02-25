CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Davis sets Horizon tourney records with 46 points, 10 3s

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 9:56 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis set Horizon League tournament records with 46 points and 10 3-pointers, and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris 83-73 on Thursday night.

Fifth-seeded Detroit Mercy will face No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky on March 2 in the quarterfinals.

Bul Kuol had 14 points and seven rebounds for Detroit Mercy (12-9). Chris Brandon added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Marquell Fraser had six assists. Davis was 16 of 26 from the field, including 10 of 16 from distance.

Kahliel Spear scored a career-high 22 points for the Colonials (4-15), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jon Williams added 17 points and nine assists, and Kam Farris had 15 points.

The Titans remain undefeated in three games against the Colonials this season. Most recently, Detroit defeated Robert Morris 80-61 last Saturday.

