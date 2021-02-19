CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Davis scores 26 to lead Detroit Mercy over Robert Morris

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 8:38 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points as Detroit Mercy topped Robert Morris 85-74 on Friday night.

Davis made all 10 of his free throws. He added eight assists.

Noah Waterman had 19 points for Detroit Mercy (10-9, 9-6 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Bul Kuol added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Chris Brandon had 14 points.

Charles Bain had 19 points for the Colonials (4-13, 3-11). Cameron Wilbon added 15 points and six rebounds, and Jon Williams had 14 points.

