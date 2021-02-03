Davis, Green Bay host IUPUI

IUPUI (4-7, 3-7) vs. Green Bay (5-13, 5-9) Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

IUPUI (4-7, 3-7) vs. Green Bay (5-13, 5-9)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Burk and IUPUI will go up against Amari Davis and Green Bay. The senior Burk has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.2 over his last five games. Davis, a sophomore, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: IUPUI’s Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 91 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Burk has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and four assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Jaguars are 0-5 when they allow 71 or more points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Phoenix are 0-10 when they score 69 points or fewer and 5-3 when they exceed 69.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 72.5.

LESS INTENSITY: IUPUI’s defense has forced 14.6 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 11.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.