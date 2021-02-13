CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Davenport scores 12 to…

Davenport scores 12 to lead Cincinnati over Temple 71-69

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 2:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport registered 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Cincinnati narrowly beat Temple 71-69 on Friday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points for Cincinnati (6-7, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added eight rebounds. Chris Vogt had eight points and six blocks.

Temple scored 43 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (4-8, 3-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Jeremiah Williams added 16 points. Khalif Battle had 11 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Cincinnati defeated Temple 63-60 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up