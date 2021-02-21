CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Daniels' late 3 lifts…

Daniels’ late 3 lifts Prairie View past Texas Southern 77-75

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Jawaun Daniels had 17 points and his go-ahead 3-pointer with 92 seconds left gave Prairie View the lead for good in a 77-75 win over Texas Southern on Sunday.

The Panthers (8-4, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) extended their winning streak to seven games.

Cam Mack scored 13 points for the Panthers and D’Rell Roberts, Faite Williams and Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. all scored 10 points.

Michael Weathers had 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (7-8, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Galen Alexander scored 19 and Justin Hopkins 14.

The Panthers also beat Texas Southern on Jan. 11, 71-67.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up