Da Silva, Horne lead Colorado past cold-shooting Oregon St

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 9:18 PM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jeriah Horne scored 16 points, Tristan da Silva added a career-high 15, and they combined to make 12 of 14 shots in Colorado’s 78-49 victory over cold-shooting Oregon State on Monday night.

Colorado (15-5, 9-4 Pac-12 Conference) moved within one game of co-leaders UCLA and No. 20 USC at 9-2 in conference play. It matches Colorado’s best 13-game conference record in the Pac-12 era, joining the 2011-12 and 2019-20 teams.

Colorado opened the second half on a 13-2 run to build a 53-29 lead as Oregon State missed its first six shots. The Beavers went nearly six minutes without a made field goal late in the second half, trailing by as many as 31 points during the drought.

Dallas Walton had 12 points and seven rebounds for Colorado. McKinley Wright IV added six points and four assists. Colorado shot 59.3% from the field (16 of 27) in the first half to help build a 40-27 lead at the break.

Ethan Thompson led Oregon State (10-8, 6-6) with 10 points. The Beavers shot 32.7% and turned it over 20 times.

It was the first of six road games, with three at home, to conclude the regular season for Oregon State. The Beavers play at Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Sunday. Colorado is scheduled to play its next four on the road, including Stanford and California this week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

