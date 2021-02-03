CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » CSU, Wyoming meet in…

CSU, Wyoming meet in conference play

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado State (12-4, 9-3) vs. Wyoming (10-7, 4-6)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Colorado State in a MWC matchup. Colorado State fell 85-77 at home to Boise State on Friday. Wyoming lost 98-71 on the road to San Diego State on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The Rams are led by sophomores David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens. Roddy is averaging 16 points and 9.3 rebounds while Stevens is putting up 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. The Cowboys have been led by Marcus Williams and Hunter Maldonado. Williams has averaged 16.3 points and 4.1 assists while Maldonado has put up 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

STEPPING IT UP: The Rams have scored 79.5 points per game against MWC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cowboys are 7-0 when they record six or more steals and 3-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Rams are 9-0 when turning the ball over 14 times or fewer and 3-4 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

CDO Council looks to ‘blend data’ across agencies to maximize value

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up