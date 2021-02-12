CSU looks to end streak vs High Point

Charleston Southern (1-16, 0-13) vs. High Point (8-10, 6-7) Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston Southern (1-16, 0-13) vs. High Point (8-10, 6-7)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to extend Charleston Southern’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Charleston Southern’s last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 81-64 on March 3, 2020. High Point is coming off a 77-73 home win over Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: High Point has leaned on senior leadership this year while Charleston Southern has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors John-Michael Wright, Lydell Elmore and Ahmil Flowers have combined to account for 56 percent of High Point’s scoring this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Ja’Quavian Florence, Melvin Edwards Jr. and Emorie Knox have collectively scored 33 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 51 percent of all Buccaneers points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all High Point field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: High Point is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has lost its last eight road games, scoring 65.1 points, while allowing 79.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point attempts more free throws per game than any other Big South team. The Panthers have averaged 22.9 free throws per game this season and 25 per game over their last three games.

