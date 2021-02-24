CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Crosby scores 23 as Alcorn State beats Alabama State 68-59

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 11:15 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby scores 23 points to help Alcorn State beat Alabama State 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Alcorn State (6-9, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won three in a row.

Kenny Strawbridge led Alabama State (4-10, 4-10) with 14 points and LaTrell Tate scored 13.

