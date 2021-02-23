CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Crockrell leads Pacific over…

Crockrell leads Pacific over San Diego 77-67

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II had a career-high 21 points as Pacific topped San Diego 77-67 on Tuesday.

Crockrell made 9 of 12 shots.

Broc Finstuen had 15 points for Pacific (8-7, 5-6 West Coast Conference). Jordan Bell added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jeremiah Bailey had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra had 12 points for the Toreros (3-9, 2-6). Yauhen Massalski added 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Josh Parrish also had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

DHA set to takeover all military hospitals by end of 2021, even after transition halt during pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up