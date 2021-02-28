CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Crockrell II lifts Pacific over San Francisco 76-69

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 12:56 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II scored 17 points as Pacific topped San Francisco 76-69 on Saturday night.

Broc Finstuen and Jeremiah Bailey added 16 points each for the Tigers. Finstuen also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Bell had 12 points and eight rebounds for Pacific (9-8, 6-7 West Coast Conference).

Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons (10-13, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Julian Rishwain added 21 points. Khalil Shabazz had 15 points.

