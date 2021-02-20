CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Crockrell carries Pacific over Portland 80-58

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 6:41 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pierre Crockrell II scored 16 points to lead five Pacific players in double figures and the Tigers rolled past Portland 80-58 on Saturday.

Jalen Brown and Jeremiah Bailey scored 14 points apiece for the Tigers and Daniss Jenkins and Broc Finstuen chipped in 13 points each.

Pacific (7-7, 4-6 West Coast Conference) distributed a season-high 23 assists on 32-made baskets. The Tigers’ 47 points before halftime were a season high.

Zac Triplett had 12 points for the Pilots (6-14, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Isiah Dasher scored 11 and Michael Henn 10.

Pacific also beat Portland 84-57 on Feb. 11.

