Cornwall scores 20 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 69-57

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 8:35 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall had 20 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Radford 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Jacob Falko had 18 points for Gardner-Webb (9-14, 8-10 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jamaine Mann added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Fah’Mir Ali had 11 points for the Highlanders (13-10, 12-5). Xavier Lipscomb and Lewis Djonkam each had 10 points.

