Corbin scores 16 to carry Winthrop over High Point 71-63

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 10:14 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Josh Corbin had 16 points off the bench to lift Winthrop to a 71-63 win over High Point on Friday night.

Corbin made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Chandler Vaudrin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (20-1, 17-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Kelton Talford added eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright tied a season high with 29 points for the Panthers (8-13, 6-10).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Winthrop defeated High Point 76-70 on Thursday.

