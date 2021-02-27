Conference Tournament Glances

|Times EST (through March 13)
|Times EDT (March 14)
|America East Conference
|First Round
|Saturday, February 27
UMass Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62
Hartford 77, Binghamton 60
Albany (NY) 76, NJIT 66
|Quarterfinals
|Sunday, February 28
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Hartford vs. Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 6
No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed, 2 p.m.
No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed, 4 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
|Big South Conference
|First Round
|Saturday, Feb. 27
Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65
High Point 65, SC-Upstate 60
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 1
High Point at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 6 p.m.
Longwood at UNC Asheville, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Thursday, March 4
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner. 7 p.m.
|Championship
|At Higher-Seeded Team
|Sunday, March 7
Semifinal winners, Noon
|Horizon League
|First Round
|Thursday, Feb. 25
Detroit Mercy 83, Robert Morris 73
Youngstown St. 74, UIC 58
Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT
Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 2
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|Indianapolis
|Semifinals
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 8
Highest remaining seed vs. lowest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m.
Second highest remaining seed vs second lowest remaining seed, 9:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 9
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
