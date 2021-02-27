Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference First Round Saturday, February 27 UMass Lowell 64,…

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference First Round Saturday, February 27

UMass Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62

Hartford 77, Binghamton 60

Albany (NY) 76, NJIT 66

Quarterfinals Sunday, February 28

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hartford vs. Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 6

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed, 2 p.m.

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed, 4 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Big South Conference First Round Saturday, Feb. 27

Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65

High Point 65, SC-Upstate 60

Quarterfinals Monday, March 1

High Point at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 6 p.m.

Longwood at UNC Asheville, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Thursday, March 4

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner. 7 p.m.

Championship At Higher-Seeded Team Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners, Noon

Horizon League First Round Thursday, Feb. 25

Detroit Mercy 83, Robert Morris 73

Youngstown St. 74, UIC 58

Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT

Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 2

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Semifinals Semifinals Monday, March 8

Highest remaining seed vs. lowest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m.

Second highest remaining seed vs second lowest remaining seed, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

