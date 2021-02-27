CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Colorado St. beats Air Force 72-49

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 6:42 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 19 points and David Roddy posted 19 points and eight rebounds as Colorado State rolled past Air Force 72-49 on Saturday.

Stevens made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Adam Thistlewood had 14 points for Colorado State (15-4, 12-3 Mountain West Conference). John Tonje added 11 points.

A.J. Walker had 13 points for the Falcons (5-18, 3-16). Carter Murphy added 10 points. Chris Joyce had 10 points.

