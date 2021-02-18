Colgate looks to extend streak vs BU

Boston University (5-6, 5-6) vs. Colgate (9-1, 9-1) Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate…

Boston University (5-6, 5-6) vs. Colgate (9-1, 9-1)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its ninth straight conference win against Boston University. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Army Black Knights 75-73 on Jan. 3. Boston University beat Holy Cross by nine on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Jordan Burns has averaged 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson has complemented Burns and is accounting for 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Javante McCoy, who is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 86.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Colgate has 41 assists on 91 field goals (45.1 percent) across its past three outings while Boston University has assists on 28 of 78 field goals (35.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has scored 86.8 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders fifth nationally. The Boston University defense has allowed 75.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 264th).

