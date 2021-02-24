CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Coleman scores 26 to lift Ball State over Kent State 90-71

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 7:12 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jarron Coleman had a career-high 26 points as Ball State defeated Kent State 90-71 on Wednesday.

Ishmael El-Amin and K.J. Walton each had 16 points for Ball State (8-11, 6-8 Mid-American Conference). Brachen Hazen had 12 points.

The 90 points were a season best for Ball State.

Malique Jacobs scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (14-6, 11-5), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Giovanni Santiago added 11 points. Danny Pippen, who led the Golden Flashes in scoring coming into the contest with 20 points per game, scored six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

