Clemson seeks revenge on Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) vs. Clemson (12-5, 6-5)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson seeks revenge on Georgia Tech after dropping the first matchup in Atlanta. The teams last met on Jan. 20, when the Yellow Jackets outshot Clemson from the field 57.4 percent to 52.1 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to an 83-65 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have collectively scored 37 percent of Clemson’s points this season. For Georgia Tech, Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 70 percent of all Georgia Tech scoring.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Yellow Jackets have given up just 67.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 77.5 per game they gave up over six non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Alvarado has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. Alvarado has 36 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Clemson is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Tigers are 4-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Clemson has held opposing teams to 62.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all ACC teams.

