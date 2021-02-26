CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Clarke lifts Sacred Heart…

Clarke lifts Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 70-64

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Clarke had 16 points as Sacred Heart defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 70-64 on Friday night.

Clarke made 9 of 10 free throws.

Mike Sixsmith had 13 points for Sacred Heart (9-8, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Tyler Thomas added 12 points. Alex Watson had 10 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Rush had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (9-15, 8-10). Brandon Powell added 12 points. Jahlil Jenkins had 10 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-69 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up