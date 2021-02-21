CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 5:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Clarke had 21 points as Sacred Heart topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82 on Sunday.

Clarke shot 4 for 6 from deep. He added six assists.

Tyler Thomas had 18 points for Sacred Heart (8-7, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Alex Watson added 14 points. Cantavio Dutreil had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Chauncey Hawkins had 22 points for the Terriers (8-9, 8-8). Unique McLean added 15 points and six rebounds. Larry Moreno had 12 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. St. Francis (N.Y.) defeated Sacred Heart 88-76 on Saturday.

