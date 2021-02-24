CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cincy looks for home win vs Tulane

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 5:30 PM

Tulane (9-9, 4-9) vs. Cincinnati (7-8, 5-5)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its fourth straight win over Tulane at Fifth Third Arena. The last victory for the Green Wave at Cincinnati was a 50-49 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Cincinnati’s Keith Williams has averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while David DeJulius has put up 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Green Wave, Jaylen Forbes has averaged 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jordan Walker has put up 12.8 points and 4.4 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Walker has accounted for 48 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Green Wave are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 9-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Bearcats are 0-6 when allowing 74 or more points and 7-2 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Bearcats are 2-8 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Green Wave 29th among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bearcats 271st, nationally).

