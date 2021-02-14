CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Cincinnati hangs on for…

Cincinnati hangs on for 69-68 win over UCF

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Keith Williams and David DeJulius scored 14 points each and Mason Madsen hit the clinching free throw with 2.1-seconds left as Cincinnati held off Central Florida for a 69-68 win on Sunday.

Darius Perry hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Madsen made 1 of 2 free throws following a Perry miss with less than five seconds to go. Madsen, who made a pair from the line with 11 seconds to go, missed his first free throw before his second one rolled in.

Keith Williams had eight rebounds to lead the Bearcats (7-7, 5-4 American Athletic Conference), who won their fourth consecutive game. Mika Adams-Woods added 13 points. Chris Vogt had 11 points.

Brandon Mahan had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (6-11, 4-10). Perry added 17 points. C.J. Walker had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the Knights with the win. Central Florida defeated Cincinnati 75-70 on Dec. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up