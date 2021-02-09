Chattanooga seeks revenge on Wofford

Chattanooga (14-5, 5-5) vs. Wofford (12-6, 9-3) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga (14-5, 5-5) vs. Wofford (12-6, 9-3)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford goes for the season sweep over Chattanooga after winning the previous matchup in Chattanooga. The teams last played each other on Jan. 16, when the Terriers outshot Chattanooga 43.9 percent to 39.3 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the 18-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Jean-Baptiste, Stefan Kenic, Darius Banks and A.J. Caldwell have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Mocs points over the team’s last five games.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Terriers have scored 75.5 points per game against SoCon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Storm Murphy has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 65.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mocs. Wofford has an assist on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) over its previous three matchups while Chattanooga has assists on 33 of 83 field goals (39.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

