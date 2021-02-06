CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Chattanooga defeats E. Tennessee St. 67-65

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:08 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste posted 18 points, A.J. Caldwell hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds as Chattanooga narrowly beat East Tennessee State 67-65 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 18 points and seven rebounds for Chattanooga (14-5, 5-5 Southern Conference). Darius Banks added 14 points.

Smith converted a three-point play to give the Mocs their biggest lead of the game at 58-42 with 6:52 to play. ETSU scored 23 of the next 29 to take its first lead when Ty Brewer made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play but Caldwell answered with the winner deep.

Damari Monsanto had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (11-7, 7-3). David Sloan added 14 points and eight assists.

