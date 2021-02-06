CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Charlotte seeks revenge on…

Charlotte seeks revenge on Middle Tenn.

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charlotte (9-8, 5-4) vs. Middle Tennessee (4-11, 2-7)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee goes for the season sweep over Charlotte after winning the previous matchup in Murfreesboro. The teams last went at it on Feb. 5, when the Blue Raiders shot 55.3 percent from the field en route to a one-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Jahmir Young has connected on 36.8 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Middle Tennessee is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 4-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Charlotte is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The 49ers are 4-8 when they record more than 11 turnovers. Middle Tennessee has forced 13.3 turnovers per game in CUSA play and 12.6 per game over its last five.

RECENT GAMES: Middle Tennessee has averaged only 59.2 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Raiders have given up 69.6 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up