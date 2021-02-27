CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Carter lifts Northern Iowa…

Carter lifts Northern Iowa over Illinois State 94-87 in 2OT

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:23 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Noah Carter scored 22 points and Bowen Born had 21 points and seven assists as Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 94-87 in double overtime on Saturday.

Austin Phyfe had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Northern Iowa (9-15, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 14 points and six rebounds.

Phyfe forced overtime with a hook shot in the lane with 1.1 seconds left, and Born had a bank shot roll off at the end of the first overtime. Born made two free throws with 1:05 left in the game for a 93-83 lead.

DJ Horne scored a career-high 34 points for the Redbirds (7-17, 4-14). Dusan Mahorcic scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds, and Josiah Strong had 14 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 70-56 last Friday.

___

___

