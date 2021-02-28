CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Carter leads Norfolk St.…

Carter leads Norfolk St. past St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter posted 18 points as Norfolk State routed Division III St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51 on Sunday.

Jalen Hawkins had 11 points for Norfolk State (14-7), which earned its fourth straight win. Kyonze Chavis added 10 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had nine rebounds.

Micah Henry had 24 points for the Seahawks. Daryn Alexander added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up