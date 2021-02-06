CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Carter Jr. lifts Murray St. past E. Kentucky 76-64

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 6:27 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Chico Carter Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Murray State topped Eastern Kentucky 76-64 on Saturday.

KJ Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (9-9, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Tevin Brown added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Demond Robinson had 10 points.

Wendell Green Jr. had 24 points and eight assists for the Colonels (14-4, 8-3). Tre King added 17 points and three blocks. Michael Moreno had 13 points.

