Carter III leads Long Beach State over Cal Poly 74-69

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 9:41 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III scored 15 points, Chance Hunter had 14, and Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 74-69 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Washington added 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals for Long Beach State (5-7, 4-4 Big West Conference).

Alimamy Koroma scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-15, 1-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Brantly Stevenson added 17 points. Colby Rogers had 14 points and six rebounds.

