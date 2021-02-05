CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | US nears 500,000 deaths | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Carius carries W. Illinois…

Carius carries W. Illinois over Omaha 85-77

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will Carius had 21 points as Western Illinois defeated Omaha 85-77 on Friday night. Anthony Jones added 20 points for the Leathernecks. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Colton Sandage had 13 points for Western Illinois (4-12, 2-7 Summit League). Tamell Pearson added seven rebounds.

Ayo Akinwole scored a career-high 27 points for the Mavericks (2-15, 0-7). Nick Ferrarini added 11 points. Marlon Ruffin had 10 points.

Omaha has lost 11 consecutive games, the ninth-longest active streak of its kind. Denver — also a member of the Summit League — has dropped 13 straight (t-fifth)

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

With widespread interest in 'burrowing,' OPM offers up a few reminders

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up