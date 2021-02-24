Canisius, Niagara meet in conference play

Canisius (6-4, 6-4) vs. Niagara (8-10, 7-9) Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes…

Canisius (6-4, 6-4) vs. Niagara (8-10, 7-9)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Canisius faces Niagara. Both squads are coming off of losses this past weekend. Niagara lost 68-66 at home to Siena on Sunday, while Canisius fell 66-53 to Fairfield on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Niagara has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Hammond, Kobi Nwandu, Justin Roberts, Greg Kuakumensah and Jordan Cintron have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Purple Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nwandu has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Niagara field goals over the last three games. Nwandu has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Griffins. Niagara has 49 assists on 75 field goals (65.3 percent) across its past three games while Canisius has assists on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Niagara has committed a turnover on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all MAAC teams. The Purple Eagles have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season.

