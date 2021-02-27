CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Camper scores 25 to lead Siena past Manhattan 64-56

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:56 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Manny Camper had a career-high 25 points as Siena beat Manhattan 64-56 on Saturday night.

Camper hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Jackson Stormo had 18 points for Siena (11-3, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added three blocks.

Elijah Buchanan had 18 points for the Jaspers (6-11, 5-11). Samir Stewart added 13 points and Warren Williams had 10 rebounds. Ant Nelson, the Jaspers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, had six points (2 of 10).

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers for the season. Siena defeated Manhattan 74-69 last Friday.

