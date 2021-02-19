Campbell looks to extend streak vs Hampton

Campbell (13-9, 9-6) vs. Hampton (9-12, 8-8) Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks…

Campbell (13-9, 9-6) vs. Hampton (9-12, 8-8)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its sixth straight conference win against Hampton. Campbell’s last Big South loss came against the Radford Highlanders 67-61 on Jan. 20. Hampton lost 76-57 loss at home to Campbell in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Davion Warren is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Pirates. Russell Dean has paired with Warren and is putting up 10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and six assists per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Cedric Henderson Jr., who is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 28.4 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Hampton is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 71 or fewer points, and 2-12 when opponents exceed 71 points. Campbell is 8-0 when holding opponents to 61 points or fewer, and 5-9 on the year when teams score any more than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

