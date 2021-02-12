Campbell looks for home win vs USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (4-14, 4-8) vs. Campbell (11-9, 7-6) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday,…

South Carolina Upstate (4-14, 4-8) vs. Campbell (11-9, 7-6)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its fourth straight win over South Carolina Upstate at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The last victory for the Spartans at Campbell was a 70-64 win on Feb. 26, 2011.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Campbell’s Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while Jordan Whitfield has put up 14.9 points. For the Spartans, Tommy Bruner has averaged 14.3 points and 4.2 assists while Everette Hammond has put up 12.8 points.TERRIFIC TOMMY: Bruner has connected on 31.1 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: South Carolina Upstate is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

TWO STREAKS: South Carolina Upstate has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 79 points during those contests. Campbell is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 65.3.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Campbell has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.6 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big South teams.

