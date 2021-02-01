C. Michigan looks for home win vs Ohio

Ohio (10-6, 6-4) vs. Central Michigan (6-10, 2-7) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central…

Ohio (10-6, 6-4) vs. Central Michigan (6-10, 2-7)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its fifth straight win over Ohio at McGuirk Arena. The last victory for the Bobcats at Central Michigan was an 82-63 win on Feb. 13, 2013.

LEADING THE WAY: The Bobcats are led by Jason Preston and Dwight Wilson III. Preston is averaging 14 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists while Wilson is putting up 15.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. The Chippewas have been led by Travon Broadway Jr. and Meikkel Murray. Broadway has produced 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Murray has averaged 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Preston has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. Preston has accounted for 26 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-7 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has 26 assists on 81 field goals (32.1 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio has assists on 50 of 91 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan attempts more free throws per game than any other MAC team. The Chippewas have averaged 24.3 foul shots per game this season.

