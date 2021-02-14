CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Burns scores 22 to…

Burns scores 22 to lift Colgate past Army 92-83

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 22 points as Colgate stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating Army 92-83 on Sunday night.

The win streak gives Colgate its best record through 10 Patriot League games in program history. Army was coming off a three-week break for COVID-19 concerns.

Jack Ferguson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Colgate (9-1, 9-1 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jeff Woodward had 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

Jalen Rucker had 18 points for the Black Knights (9-6, 5-5). Lonnie Grayson added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Caldwell had 15 points and four steals. He also had seven turnovers.

The Raiders improve to 3-1 against the Black Knights, with Sunday’s win extending their North Division lead over Army to three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up